Greater share of national servicemen to shoulder leadership roles as cohorts shrink: Chan Chun Sing
SAF units are expected to become smaller, more technologically enabled and fight in a more decentralised manner, says the defence minister.
SINGAPORE: A greater proportion of each generation of National Servicemen will need to shoulder leadership responsibilities, even as successive cohorts shrink due to lower birth rates, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Friday (Nov 20).
But the number of servicemen training at leadership schools, such as the Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School, is unlikely to change much, as the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will need proportionally more commanders to operate on an increasingly decentralised battlefield.
Mr Chan was speaking at the Specialist Cadet and Military Expert Graduation Parade at Pasir Laba Camp, where he was the reviewing officer.
He said warfare is becoming more decentralised, with smaller units empowered by better communications, unmanned systems, precision weapons and increasingly sophisticated technology.
SAF units are similarly expected to become smaller, more technologically enabled and fight in a more decentralised manner, he added.
"For all of you on parade today, this means something very simple. Singapore and the SAF will need more from each of you, not less," Mr Chan told the graduands.
"You will have greater technology at your disposal. You may command smaller teams, but you will carry greater responsibilities."
The SAF recently unveiled its Next Generation Infantry Battalion (NGIB) at Exercise Wallaby in Queensland, Australia, reflecting a shift towards smaller but more technologically advanced fighting units.
Under the transformation, each NGIB rifle company has five platoons instead of the traditional three-platoon set-up, with each platoon comprising two six-man sections, according to defence publication Pioneer.
Each company will also have two dedicated Steel Net sections to operate unmanned systems, including surveillance and attack drones.
INCREASINGLY NETWORKED WARFARE
At Friday's parade, a total of 958 graduands marked the completion of 22 weeks of training.
They comprised 760 from the Singapore Army, 75 from the Republic of Singapore Navy, 79 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and 44 from the Digital and Intelligence Service.
The parade brought together graduating specialists and Military Expert 1 (ME1) personnel from all four services for the first time.
In his speech, Mr Chan highlighted how warfare is becoming increasingly networked, with commanders needing to look beyond their own weapons, units or domains.
"Commanders must be able to operate across domains," he said. “This means that every commander in the SAF must understand how he or she can fight effectively with the other services.”
Military commanders must also understand how to connect with capabilities beyond the SAF, as part of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation defence efforts, he added.
“The strength of our network is not simply the number of things connected to it. Our strength comes from whether our commanders understand how to bring these capabilities together at the right time and for the right purpose,” he noted.
“The commander who sees only his own part of the battlefield will never fully make use of the network and capabilities that we have across the entire SAF.”
NEED FOR CONSTANT ADAPTATION
Mr Chan also spoke of the need for constant adaptation, saying conflicts today are increasingly about which side can learn and adapt faster.
He said "standard operating procedures" should instead be seen as "standing operational procedures", as the latter "reminds us that what we know today is only our best answer for now".
"As circumstances change, our tactics and doctrine must change and be kept alive," he added.
He stressed the importance of rigorous two-sided exercises, urging graduands not to train merely to execute plans or fight according to doctrine, which he said is “not an amulet for success" in future operations.
"Instead, train against a thinking opponent who is constantly trying to defeat our plan. Let them try to surprise us, and let us constantly try to outwit them,” said Mr Chan.
"Only when we learn faster will we beat the opponent. It is far better to discover our weaknesses in training against a thinking enemy of our own than to discover them in real operations.”
Mr Chan also urged graduands to continue learning, uphold the SAF's values and take care of the people under their command.
"People will not follow us merely because of our rank, but because they trust us – and it is up to us to earn that trust," he said.