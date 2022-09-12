1% of national servicemen ineligible for NS55 credits due to 'serious offences and disciplinary issues'

SINGAPORE: About 1 per cent of national servicemen were ineligible for the NS55 Recognition Package due to serious offences and disciplinary issues.

This was revealed by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a written reply to Parliament on Monday (Sep 12), following a question by MP Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (PAP-Jalan Besar) on how many national servicemen were not eligible to receive the package.

The NS55 Recognition Package was given to eligible past and present national servicemen to thank them for their contributions to Singapore's defence and security, as the country marks 55 years of National Service.

The package included S$100 worth of credits disbursed via the LifeSG mobile application, as well as a complimentary one-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.

“All eligible recipients have received their credits by end-July and as of end August, more than 50 per cent of recipients have used some or all of their credits,” Dr Ng said.

“About 47 per cent of all credits issued have already been spent, which is much higher than the figure over the same period for the NS50 package in 2017, when hardcopy vouchers were distributed.”