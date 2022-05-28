Logo
National silat coach Romadhon, 33, dies following car accident in Bali
National Coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Silat Federation)

28 May 2022 02:39PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 03:22PM)
SINGAPORE: National silat coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon has died after a car accident in Bali, the Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) said on Saturday (May 28).

“Well-loved by everyone in the silat community, Coach Romadhon has contributed tremendously to the team’s achievements.

“Our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. We share in this time of grief, but also share in all the love and memories,” said Persisi in a Facebook post.

The 33-year-old, who had been with Persisi for eight years, died early on Saturday in Bali where he was on holiday with his wife and two children. 

He had been travelling in a car from Bali to Surabaya via a highway when the incident occurred, said Persisi member Fiona Azlani.

His wife was taken to hospital due to head injuries while his children sustained minor injuries, she added.

Romadhon’s death comes barely a week after the closing of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, where Singapore clinched four golds, three silvers and four bronzes – silat’s best showing at the SEA Games since 2003.

Silat athlete Siti Khadijah Shahrem, who took home a bronze medal in the women's tanding Class F, paid tribute to Romadhon in an Instagram story.

"You've done so much for me, your athletes and the country. Thank you for everything coach ... we love and appreciate you coach," she said, alongside a photo of the silat team at the recent Games.

(Image: Instagram/khad.adam)
Source: CNA/zl

