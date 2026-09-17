Singapore surfer Camille Spaccarotella eyes podium finish on Asian Games debut
The 21-year-old will make history as the country's first surfer to compete at the continental Games, marking a new high in a journey that began during a family beach holiday in Bali a decade ago.
SINGAPORE: Singapore surfer Camille Spaccarotella is eyeing a podium finish at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, where the sport will make its debut at the continental Games.
The 21-year-old will also make history as Singapore’s first surfer to compete at the Asian Games, marking a new high in a journey that began during a family beach holiday in Bali a decade ago.
Drawn to the thrill of riding the waves, what began as a holiday pastime soon became a passion and, eventually, a serious sporting pursuit.
But her first taste of competition did not quite go to plan.
“I did my first ever competition in 2020, I believe, but obviously it was not a very serious one,” said Spaccarotella.
“I was so stressed during that competition, I didn't catch a single wave in my heat. So I decided maybe this is not for me.”
A couple of years later, she gave competitive surfing another shot at a local event in Bali and finished third.
TRAINING AWAY FROM HOME
Her first major milestone came soon after.
In June 2023, Spaccarotella donned Singapore colours at the Asian Surfing Championships in the Maldives, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.
With almost no natural surf spots in Singapore to train at, Bali has become her main training ground.
She spends up to four months a year there, putting in hours on the waves as she works to sharpen her skills.
Competitions in India, South Korea and the Philippines have also taken her beyond familiar waters and exposed her to more experienced surfers from across the region.
“It not only changed the way I surfed and how I approached surfing, but it also allowed me to discover more parts of the world and connect with different people in the surf community as well,” she said.
“They have been competing for years, and they've gained so much experience and knowledge in this domain that they were very willing to share what they had learned.”
GROWING SURFING IN SINGAPORE
In 2024, Spaccarotella became Singapore’s first surfer to qualify for the Asian Games. Now, she has her sights set on a medal.
The surfing competition at the Asian Games will begin on Sep 25 in Tahara, Japan, with competitors from regional powerhouses including Japan and Indonesia expected to be among the strongest contenders.
“I do want to have a podium finish. That is my aim for this,” she said. “But at the same time, I need to also recognise that this is a huge step in my athletic career as well, and I'm just really grateful for that.”
She hopes her journey can make waves beyond the competition and inspire a new generation to pick up a surfboard.
One obstacle is the lack of consistent, ocean-like waves for surfers to train on at home.
Spaccarotella believes a purpose-built wave pool could help change that, pointing to South Korea as an example of how such infrastructure can help develop the sport in a country without abundant natural surf.
“What the next step could be is really to bring in a proper wave pool that generates ocean-like waves, and that's what will bring in, I think, a new generation of surfers here,” she said.
“It could be a huge game changer … and more people would be willing to try the sport.”