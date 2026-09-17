Singapore surfer Camille Spaccarotella eyes podium finish on Asian Games debut

SINGAPORE: Singapore surfer Camille Spaccarotella is eyeing a podium finish at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, where the sport will make its debut at the continental Games.

The 21-year-old will also make history as Singapore’s first surfer to compete at the Asian Games, marking a new high in a journey that began during a family beach holiday in Bali a decade ago.

Drawn to the thrill of riding the waves, what began as a holiday pastime soon became a passion and, eventually, a serious sporting pursuit.

But her first taste of competition did not quite go to plan.

“I did my first ever competition in 2020, I believe, but obviously it was not a very serious one,” said Spaccarotella.

“I was so stressed during that competition, I didn't catch a single wave in my heat. So I decided maybe this is not for me.”

A couple of years later, she gave competitive surfing another shot at a local event in Bali and finished third.