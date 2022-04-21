How reinvention helped a hotelier power through the COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: The hospitality sector was one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many hotel businesses, surviving the pandemic meant big resets. But for one hotelier, reinvention has been a family trait over generations.

Mr Surya Jhunjhnuwala, founder and managing director of boutique hospitality group Naumi Hotels, comes from a family with a century-old tradition of entrepreneurship.

His grandfather was originally from Rajasthan in northwestern India, and later moved to Burma, as Myanmar was known then.

By the end of the 1940s, the Jhunjhnuwala family controlled 85 per cent of the country’s textile trade.

The family later moved to Hong Kong, where they became one of the city’s biggest watch manufacturers, producing more than 300,000 pieces a month at its peak.

From the start, business savvy was a family tradition.

“I have to give credit to my father. He was a serial entrepreneur. At the dinner table he talked to us about situations in his office. When we were kids, he also asked me and my brother to come to the office just to absorb things, get the business atmosphere, and you soak it in," said Mr Jhunjhnuwala.

"My dad started teaching me about money and investment and how one can make money or lose money with good judgment or bad judgment.”

In 1997, Mr Jhunjhnuwala moved to Singapore to redevelop the Oberoi Imperial Hotel off River Valley Road, which was bought by his father and uncles in the late 1970s. The family-owned Hind Group sold the property in 1999.

In 2007, the Hind Group took the plunge into hotels again, launching their first luxury development Naumi on Seah Street.

The hotel is known for its bold aesthetics – something which is a personal preference of the boss.