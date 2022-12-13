Singapore navy launches second and third Invincible-class submarines

KIEL, Germany: With a smash of champagne bottles against their hulls, two new Invincible-class submarines were christened by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) on Tuesday (Dec 13).

Named Impeccable and Illustrious, the submarines are the second and third of four customised Type 218SG submarines built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

The first - Invincible - was launched in 2019 at a ceremony also held at the TKMS shipyard in Kiel.

Tuesday's ceremony was officiated by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following a long-standing naval tradition, the two submarines were launched by a lady sponsor, Mr Lee’s wife Ho Ching.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and defence chiefs from Singapore and Germany.

In an address, Mr Lee emphasised the importance of submarines in helping Singapore - as a maritime nation - keep open its sea routes for the movement of goods and materials.

The country is highly reliant on free and unimpeded maritime trade for prosperity and survival, he said.

Mr Lee also thanked TKMS and the German Navy for their support and sharing of expertise, noting the growing defence relations between the two countries.

“The submarines being launched today are a tangible manifestation of our close and productive cooperation,” he said.

“Our collaboration on this strategic capability underscores the depth of partnership and trust between our navies and our defence industries.”

WHAT ARE THE INVINCIBLE-CLASS SUBMARINES?

Designed for operations in Singapore's shallow and busy tropical waters, the Invincible-class submarine features an X-shaped stern rudder for more precise manoeuvres, and propulsion systems based on fuel cell technology.

This allows it to stay submerged for about 50 per cent longer than the Archer-class submarines.

The 70m-long submarine also has a higher payload of eight torpedo tubes, and can travel at a surface speed of more than 10 knots - about 19kmh - or more than 15 knots when submerged.