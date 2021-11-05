COVID-19 Research Workgroup at NCID wins national award for contributions to pandemic response

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 Research Workgroup at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has won the National Clinical Excellence Team Award for its role in the pandemic response in Singapore and globally.

The work group is among six recipients of the National Medical Excellence Awards 2021 announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Nov 5).

In a news release, MOH said the recipients were recognised “for excellence in the areas of care quality, patient safety, research, as well as education and training”.

Among the COVID-19 Research Workgroup’s achievements is the world’s first SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation antibody test to identify people previously infected with the virus and who subsequently developed an adaptive immune response.

The team was involved in the use of remdesivir and baricitinib to treat COVID-19 patients in Singapore.

It also helped provide patient samples used to develop the Regeneron monoclonal antibodies, which have since been shown to be effective in treating hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 in the RECOVERY trial in the UK.