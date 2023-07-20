NCSS to launch new framework early next year for companies to measure social impact

SINGAPORE: Companies here will soon get a better sense on the impact of their philanthropic efforts.

A sustainable philanthropy framework, which will be launched in the first quarter of next year, will guide firms in measuring and monitoring the effectiveness of their corporate giving, volunteering and inclusive hiring.

The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) is working on the details of the framework. Companies will also get a playbook that suggests steps and practices they can take to achieve their social goals.