NDP 2021: Singapore spirit on display as nation holds belated 56th birthday celebration

Silence filled the floating platform as the last few marching contingents moved off, disappearing under the grandstand.



For a moment, everything went dark.



Then thundering beats and flashing lights erupted on stage. In the stands, a shimmering red sea emerged as tens of thousands of smart lights, taped to the chairs, flickered to life – signalling the start of the parade’s show segment.



Opening with an animated film, the first act of the show introduced six characters from the past and present. They included an aspiring musician and a canoeist who dreams of making the national team.



The 14-minute film, woven throughout the show’s four acts, told stories of how the characters overcame adversity to achieve their dreams.



As the film faded from the screen, performers, outfitted in vibrant costumes rushed onto the stage. Pre-recorded performances by students from the Institute of Technical Education and Republic Polytechnic and the National University of Singapore were woven into the live performance.



It was a burst of colourful and kaleidoscopic scenes, as dancers put on a joyful and celebratory rhapsody, depicting the hopes and aspirations of youths from different generations.



The next act shifted to a darker and more contemplative tone.



On screen, the animated characters returned to take the audience through the numerous challenges and setbacks they faced.



One lost all her belongings and home in a fire that ravaged her village, and another saw her dreams of becoming a national canoeist coming to a halt after fracturing her arm.



Against the backdrop of the night sky, performers glided across the stage carrying white umbrellas under the blueish hue of stage lights.



Singer Aisyah Aziz performed Spirits Anew, one of three original NDP 2021 songs, as the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at Changi Jewel joined virtually.



The stage was awash with a multitude of colours as the performers’ umbrellas lit up to form rainbows.



As the act closed, the animated film showed how the characters were supported by their family and friends.



It was a message received loud and clear: We will get through this together.



Celebrating Singapore’s multicultural heritage, the third act featured familiar vernacular songs including Xi Shui Chang Liu (Friendship Forever) and NDP classics such as We Will Get There.



Dancers in ethnic costumes joined singer Shabir Tabare Alam as he performed the soulful and heartfelt Singai Naadu. They were accompanied by a pre-recorded video of dancers from the People’s Association.



The animation film then revealed that the stories had been inspired by true stories of Singaporeans.



It paid tribute to Mdm Tan Geok Hak, who persevered through hardship and raised four children after the 1961 Bukit Ho Swee fire, as well as Ms Daisy Vaithilingam, who pioneered medical social work in Singapore and started the country’s first foster care programme.



Another familiar name featured in the film was self-taught musician Zubir Said, who later composed Singapore’s national anthem.

As the cameras panned to reveal Mdm Tan and her family sitting in the audience, the crowd clapped and rattled their shakers for her.

The show’s final act opened with SEA Games athletes running in and Singapore’s Olympians on the stage, to cheers and applause from spectators.

To cap off the show, participants from previous acts came together to dance as singer Linying performed the parade’s theme song The Road Ahead.