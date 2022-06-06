NDP 2022: CAAS to establish temporary restricted areas over Singapore for aerial activities

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will establish temporary restricted areas over parts of Singapore in June, July and August for aerial activities related to this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

This is to ensure the safety of the public as well as aircraft that will be flying at low levels as part of NDP 2022, CAAS and the parade's executive committee said in a news release on Monday (Jun 6).

The three temporary restricted areas - which extend from ground level to 2,500 feet above mean sea level - will encompass The Float @ Marina Bay and heartland locations.

Restrictions will be in effect at various times between Jun 11 and Aug 9.

“During the stated dates and times, the conduct of all aerial activities including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the temporary restricted areas, is strictly prohibited, unless the required permits have been obtained from the CAAS,” they added.