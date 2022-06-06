Logo
NDP 2022: CAAS to establish temporary restricted areas over Singapore for aerial activities
An Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the National Day Parade on Aug 21, 2021. (File photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
Kurt Ganapathy
Kurt Ganapathy
06 Jun 2022 01:04PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 01:04PM)
SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will establish temporary restricted areas over parts of Singapore in June, July and August for aerial activities related to this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

This is to ensure the safety of the public as well as aircraft that will be flying at low levels as part of NDP 2022, CAAS and the parade's executive committee said in a news release on Monday (Jun 6).

The three temporary restricted areas - which extend from ground level to 2,500 feet above mean sea level - will encompass The Float @ Marina Bay and heartland locations.

Restrictions will be in effect at various times between Jun 11 and Aug 9.

“During the stated dates and times, the conduct of all aerial activities including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the temporary restricted areas, is strictly prohibited, unless the required permits have been obtained from the CAAS,” they added.

Temporary Restricted Area 1. (Image: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, National Day Parade 2022 executive committee)
Temporary Restricted Area 2. (Image: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, National Day Parade 2022 executive committee)
Temporary Restricted Area 3. (Image: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, National Day Parade 2022 executive committee)
Date Temporary Restricted Area Time
Jun 11 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 2 5pm-7pm
Jun 18 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 2 3pm-8.30pm
Jun 25 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 2 5pm-9.30pm
Jul 2 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 1 5pm-9.30pm
Jul 9 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 1 5pm-9.30pm
Jul 14 (Thu) Temporary Restricted Area 3 8am-10am
Jul 16 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 2 5pm-9.30pm
Jul 21 (Thu) Temporary Restricted Area 3 8am-10am
Jul 23 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 1 5pm-9.30pm
Jul 28 (Thu) Temporary Restricted Area 3 8am-10am
Jul 30 (Sat) Temporary Restricted Area 2 5pm-9.30pm
Aug 4 (Thu) Temporary Restricted Area 3 8am-10am
Aug 7 (Sun) Temporary Restricted Area 3 8am-10am
Aug 9 (Tue) Temporary Restricted Area 2 5pm-9.30pm

Those who conduct aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within temporary restricted areas without the required permits from CAAS face fines and imprisonment under the Air Navigation Order and the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101).

Under the Air Navigation Order, which covers aerial activities, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000. Second and subsequent offences are punishable by a fine of up to S$40,000, up to 15 months in prison, or both.

Under ANR-101, which covers unmanned aircraft activities, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$50,000, up to two years in prison, or both. Those who offend again face a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years in prison, or both.

“In addition to the temporary restricted areas, existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, Danger Areas, Prohibited Areas, Restricted Areas and Protected Areas remain in force,” CAAS and the executive committee said.

“Members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial activities is prohibited or requires a permit.”

NDP 2022 at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9 will feature a Total Defence display, as well as the parade and ceremony.

The Float’s infrastructure will allow the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team to conduct air, land and sea demonstrations. 

Aerial elements will also make their way into the heartlands. The state flag carried by Chinook helicopters will be flown around the island, while F-16 fighter jets will execute a fighter island flypast.

Ticket applications for NDP 2022 and two preview shows opened at noon on Monday.

