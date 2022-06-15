NDP 2022: Several roads to be closed for rehearsal at Marina Bay floating platform on Jun 18
SINGAPORE: Several roads and lanes will be closed to vehicles this Saturday (Jun 18) to facilitate a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal at the Marina Bay floating platform.
The police said the closures, for the combined component rehearsal 4, will affect roads and lanes around Raffles Avenue, Republic Avenue, Republic Boulevard and Raffles Boulevard.
Most of the closures begin at 7.30am, with different end times for different roads and lanes.
During the closure, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles as well as police and emergency vehicles.
"Auxiliary police officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists," said the police in a news release on Wednesday.
Motorists should plan their route early and avoid these roads, said the police, adding that members of the public travelling to these affected areas are "strongly encouraged to use public transport".
Motorists proceeding to Suntec City and Marina Square from Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, and Bayfront Avenue should also use alternate routes via Nicoll Highway or Ophir Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.
Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed, said the police.
Affected roads and lanes
Jun 18 (7.30am to 12pm)
- Three left lanes of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 19F)
Jun 18 (7.30am to 5pm)
- Extreme left lane of the carriageway of Republic Avenue in the direction of Republic Boulevard (between lamp post 23 and Republic Boulevard)
- The carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 5 and Republic Avenue)
- The carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)
- Two right lanes of Raffles Boulevard (between lamp post 20F and Raffles Avenue)
- The carriageway of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Republic Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue)
- Two right lanes of the carriageway of Temasek Avenue in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between lamp post 5 and Bayfront Avenue)
- The carriageway of Temasek Avenue in the direction of Temasek Boulevard (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard)
- Bayfront Avenue (between lamp post 35F and Raffles Avenue)
- Slip road leading from Bayfront Avenue into Raffles Avenue
Jun 18 (12pm to 5pm)
- Two left lanes of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 19F)