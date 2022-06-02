'Stronger together, majulah!': NDP 2022 theme encourages Singaporeans to 'forge ahead' as a united and strong people

SINGAPORE: On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) theme, “Stronger Together, Majulah!”, calls for Singaporeans to forge ahead as a united and strong people towards a better future, announced the NDP 2022 Executive Committee on Thursday (Jun 2).

“NDP 2022 is not only a celebration of the resilience that Singaporeans have demonstrated, but is also a call for Singaporeans to come together and strive onwards,” said chairman of the executive committee, Brigadier-General (BG) Goh Pei Ming.

“As we move towards living with COVID-19, this year’s NDP has the opportunity to physically bring Singaporeans together and aims to engage Singaporeans through exciting and meaningful celebrations at both the heartlands and The Float @ Marina Bay.”

“STRONGER TOGETHER, MAJULAH!”

This year’s parade theme reminds Singaporeans that “unity in our diversity is what makes us stronger”, stated the NDP 2022 executive committee in a media factsheet.

“Communities, families and friends coming together form the bedrock of our nation’s strength and resilience, and enable us to overcome challenges.”

“Majulah”, meaning “onward”, encapsulates the hopes and spirit of a nation since independence 57 years ago. It is also a “rallying call for Singaporeans to strive for a better future and grow from strength to strength as we emerge from COVID-19”.

LOGO DEPICTING LOVE, EMPATHY, COMPASSION

This year’s logo depicts two figures holding hands and embracing a heart, which represents Singaporeans coming together to build a strong, inclusive and caring society, stated the executive committee.

The heart symbolises “love for our nation and countrymen”, and “puts empathy and compassion at the centre of what we do”.

The two figures also outline the number “57”, reminding Singaporeans of our progress since independence and the challenges we have overcome.

Meanwhile, the five shooting stars represent the ideals of democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality, and show that Singapore will move forward stronger as a nation when we come together.

ISLANDWIDE CELEBRATIONS

This year’s celebrations will kick off on the weekend of Aug 6 and 7, where heartland celebrations organised in partnership with the People’s Association will take place at five locations around the island.

At each location, Singaporeans will get to enjoy performances and activities, as well as view exhibitions and a “static display” of platforms by the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team.

On Aug 7, the Red Lions will conduct freefall jumps over two heartland sites.

On National Day itself, “aerial elements” will make their way into the heartlands. The state flag carried by chinooks will soar around the island, while F-16 fighter jets will execute a fighter island flypast as they roar through the skies across the nation.

As fireworks go off at The Float @ Marina Bay, the parade’s main location, they will also be set off in the heartlands concurrently.

More details about the heartland celebrations will be released subsequently.