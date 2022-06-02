NDP 2022 theme song performed by Taufik Batisah, music video features inspiring Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: This year’s National Day Parade (NDP) theme song, titled Stronger Together, will be performed by the inaugural winner of Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah, the NDP 2022 executive committee announced on Thursday (Jun 2).

Composed by Singaporean songwriter and NDP 2022 music director Don Richmond, the song reflects how Singapore can "look ahead to a brighter and shared future".

Speaking to reporters during an event to launch the NDP 2022 theme song and music video, Mr Taufik recounted how he felt when he first heard the song.

“It really resonated with me. It felt like a song of celebration. It felt like a song that a lot of Singaporeans can relate to. It felt like it was our song that we can celebrate to this year,” he said.

“The lyrics in the song speak about being able to push through trials and tribulations ... and the challenges that we’ve been facing for the past few years.”

This year, Singapore can probably celebrate a “small win” and move towards a “new norm” by coming to the live show, added Mr Taufik.

“I hope this song can inspire people, give them a bit of inspiration to push through, to come together, to work together. If you are facing some challenges in your life, we are definitely stronger together.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Lindsay Jialin, is inspired by Singaporeans whose stories "remind us of the power of unity, and how we can come together to overcome, celebrate, and strive onwards", said the committee in a fact sheet.