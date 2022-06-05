Ticket applications for NDP 2022, two preview shows open on Jun 6

SINGAPORE: Ticket applications for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) and two preview shows can be made from Monday (Jun 6), the NDP 2022 executive committee said on Sunday.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to attend either the parade on Aug 9 or one of two previews scheduled for Jul 23 and Jul 30.

Applications can be made on the official NDP website from 12pm on Monday. Applications close at 12pm on Jun 20.

“Each applicant will only be entitled to one ballot chance,” the executive committee said in a news release. “Duplicate applications will be excluded from the balloting process.”

Tickets will be allocated via an electronic balloting system and not on a first-come-first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified by email between Jun 27 and Jul 1.

All spectators must have valid tickets to attend the shows, including children and infants carried in arms, the executive committee said.

In line with national COVID-19 guidelines, vaccination differentiated safe management measures will apply at NDP 2022 and the two preview shows.

As such, only fully vaccinated individuals, those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the preceding 180 days, those who are medically ineligible for all vaccines under the national vaccination programme and children aged 12 and under will be allowed to attend the events.