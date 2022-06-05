Ticket applications for NDP 2022, two preview shows open on Jun 6

SINGAPORE: Ticket applications for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) and two preview shows can be made from Monday (Jun 6), the NDP 2022 executive committee said on Sunday.
Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four or six tickets to attend either the parade on Aug 9 or one of two previews scheduled for Jul 23 and Jul 30.
Applications can be made on the official NDP website from 12pm on Monday. Applications close at 12pm on Jun 20.
“Each applicant will only be entitled to one ballot chance,” the executive committee said in a news release. “Duplicate applications will be excluded from the balloting process.”
Tickets will be allocated via an electronic balloting system and not on a first-come-first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified by email between Jun 27 and Jul 1.
All spectators must have valid tickets to attend the shows, including children and infants carried in arms, the executive committee said.
In line with national COVID-19 guidelines, vaccination differentiated safe management measures will apply at NDP 2022 and the two preview shows.
As such, only fully vaccinated individuals, those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the preceding 180 days, those who are medically ineligible for all vaccines under the national vaccination programme and children aged 12 and under will be allowed to attend the events.
This year's NDP at The Float @ Marina Bay will be open to the public, with organisers seeking to bring "as many Singaporeans as possible" to the venue as the country celebrates its 57th birthday, the executive committee said earlier this week.
Spectators will return en masse to the parade following two years of downsized celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 parade theme, "Stronger Together, Majulah!”, calls for Singaporeans to forge ahead as a united and strong people towards a better future, said the committee.
This year’s National Day celebrations will kick off on the weekend of Aug 6 and 7, when heartland celebrations organised in partnership with the People’s Association will take place at five locations around the island.
More details about the heartland celebrations will be released in due course.
Celebrations on Aug 9 will feature a Total Defence display, as well as the parade and ceremony.