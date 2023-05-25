NDP 2023 to include heartland celebrations with fireworks, live performances and sport tryouts

SINGAPORE: Singapore will celebrate its National Day birthday in 2023 across the Padang and five stadiums in its heartlands, with the Aug 9 festivities also including fireworks and fighter jets.

The weekend before - on Aug 5 and 6 - live performances, carnivals and sports activities co-organised with Sport Singapore will be held in the Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh, Woodland and Tampines areas.

Called the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals, they will feature family-friendly activities such as sport tryouts, the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 executive committee said on Thursday (May 25).

More information on aerial flypasts, fireworks and ticketing for the heartland celebrations will be shared subsequently.

NDP 2023 will be held at the Padang field for the first time since 2020 and feature a total defence display, parade and ceremony as well as show segment.

Exco chairman Colonel Terence Ho called the Padang “a place of great significance and nostalgia to many Singaporeans”. He noted that the very first NDP and SG50 celebrations in 2015 were also held at the Padang.

In 2021 and 2022, NDP celebrations were held at the floating platform in Marina Bay, which will be developed into NS Square.

The Padang’s parade capacity will be around 27,000. Highlights include an enhanced aerial display to celebrate the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 55th anniversary, and the inaugural appearance of the Digital and Intelligence Service’s (DIS) guard-of-honour marching contingent.

The DIS was formally established last October as the fourth service of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).