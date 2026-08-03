NDP 2026: How a Spidercam will bring the action closer to those at home

The Spidercam was first used during NDP 2016, the last time the parade was held at the National Stadium.

This year’s system comes with upgraded cameras as well as technology that enables smoother movements and sharper images.

“We have tried to do this at the Padang and the floating platform, but it didn’t succeed,” he said.

“If you got cables running across, then the Red Lions cannot land,” said Mr Ng, who was also the camera director in 2016.

Mr Ng explained that while the Spidercam could move freely to all four points of the stadium during the World Cup, the one used at the National Stadium will only travel along the X and Y axes.

It will not move along the Z axis to avoid interfering with the aerial cuboid suspended from the stadium roof.

Although this is only the second time the Spidercam is being used at the National Day Parade, Mr Ng said the team is confident in the technology.

“It gives a whole new angle to the show that I think you don't get in other editions of NDP, because of the different show that you can produce at the stadium in itself.”

PRECISION

Behind every sweeping shot is months of planning. Coordinating the cameras for a show featuring 36 artistes and more than 2,600 performers is no easy feat.

“We have been planning this for six months, just camera-wise. Conceptualisation of the show was another four months before that.

“So I've seen this show evolve in many different forms to what it is right now. I think understanding how it got here is as important as doing it in itself,” Mr Ng said.

He explained that positioning the Spidercam on the north side of the stadium would help viewers "orientate themselves to the entirety of the stadium and the entirety of the show”.

With performers spread across different parts of the venue, the Spidercam helps guide viewers from one performance space to the next, transitioning from expansive aerial views to close-ups on the ground.

“For the purpose of our screens here, and for the purpose of the people in the audience, you do need to direct their attention to the geographical locality of the performance.”