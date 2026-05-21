NDP 2026 to feature indoor drone show, 3 new songs and nationwide treasure hunt

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 will feature a live drone show, three new songs and a nationwide treasure hunt in the lead-up to Aug 9.

The NDP 2026 Executive Committee announced on Thursday (May 21) that this year's theme is "Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!" It will be the first time in 10 years that the parade is held at the National Stadium.

Crowd favourites including the Red Lions parachute team, the mobile column of military, police and civil defence vehicles, and the aerial display of military aircraft will not feature this year due to operational and safety considerations.

NDP 2026 executive committee chairman Brigadier-General (BG) Lim Han Yong said the National Stadium venue presented a "rare opportunity to redesign the NDP experience".

The indoor drone light show will be one of the highlights, accompanied by what organisers called the "largest indoor special effects presentation to date, more than two times larger than past displays".

BG Lim said stringent safety protocols would be applied to ensure drones perform safely for both participants and spectators.