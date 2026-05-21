NDP 2026 to feature indoor drone show, 3 new songs and nationwide treasure hunt
This year's parade will not have crowd favourites such as the Red Lions, mobile column or aerial display.
SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 will feature a live drone show, three new songs and a nationwide treasure hunt in the lead-up to Aug 9.
The NDP 2026 Executive Committee announced on Thursday (May 21) that this year's theme is "Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!" It will be the first time in 10 years that the parade is held at the National Stadium.
Crowd favourites including the Red Lions parachute team, the mobile column of military, police and civil defence vehicles, and the aerial display of military aircraft will not feature this year due to operational and safety considerations.
NDP 2026 executive committee chairman Brigadier-General (BG) Lim Han Yong said the National Stadium venue presented a "rare opportunity to redesign the NDP experience".
The indoor drone light show will be one of the highlights, accompanied by what organisers called the "largest indoor special effects presentation to date, more than two times larger than past displays".
BG Lim said stringent safety protocols would be applied to ensure drones perform safely for both participants and spectators.
It is also the first time an album of songs will be released for the NDP. Three tracks were previewed to the media on Thursday.
Giants, performed by actress and singer Iman Fandi, tells a story of growth from a place of uncertainty. Sparkle is a collaboration between singer-songwriter Gareth Fernandez and singer Dru Chen, while You'll Be Okay is by singer-songwriter and electronic music producer Jasmine Sokko.
Iman, the daughter of local football legend Fandi Ahmad, said performing the song at the parade would be an honour.
“This is an opportunity that doesn’t come very often, and I just knew I had to take it,” she said. “I’ll be able to carry the Singapore flag with pride, and that’s all I want to do.”
LARGEST CIVILIAN PARTICIPATION
The parade will feature the largest civilian participation in over a decade. Returning crowd favourites include the state flag flypast, the Feu de Joie – the formal celebratory gunfire – and the presidential gun salute, which will be conducted at Kallang Basin for the first time.
The show segment will be performed across five "chapters", featuring actor Najip Ali, Mandopop singer Ric Liu, singer Sushma Soma and artistes involved in the NDP songs. Joining them will be 2,000 performers from the People's Association, MOE schools and SOKA Gakkai Singapore.
In the lead-up to the parade, organisers will run a nationwide treasure hunt called the "Majulah Hunt" in partnership with Accenture. Members of the public can join through a web app; details will be released at a later date.
A six-episode microdrama series, Heartbeats, will also be released in the coming week. Starring Iman and Singaporean rapper Yung Raja, the series follows a shy woman, played by Iman, who overcomes personal challenges to find her voice at an NDP heartlands concert. It is directed by filmmaker K Rajagopal and written by writer and director Kaylene Tan.
BUDGET CONSIDERATIONS
On the absence of the Red Lions and mobile column, BG Lim acknowledged that these elements hold a "special place" in Singaporeans' hearts.
This will be the first time the Red Lions are absent from the parade since it was last held at the National Stadium in 2016.
“However, for safety and operational considerations, they will not be featured in NDP this year, but I think NDP 2026 will continue to present new exciting elements, and I think Singaporeans can continue to look forward to many of these inside the National Stadium,” he said.
He added that the absence of these crowd favourites, including the aerial display, does not preclude them from returning in future parades.
“I’m pretty sure that these favourites will come back in subsequent years.”
On costs, BG Lim said the NDP budget would be used prudently to "achieve a meaningful celebration for all Singaporeans", and that resources this year would be "comparable" to past parades.
When the parade was last held at the National Stadium in 2016, it cost S$39.4 million (US$30.8 million), higher than holding the parade at the Floating Platform or Padang.
“What is important is how Singapore, and how different segments of Singapore continue to come together, and chip in and celebrate and support the NDP organisation and conduct,” he said.