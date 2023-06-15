NDP 2023 tote bag to feature artwork by people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 pack was unveiled on Thursday (Jun 15) and it showcases designs created by more than two dozen artists.

This year's pack is a tote bag that features one of four artworks - the result of a collaboration between the NDP 2023 Executive Committee and SG Enable, the focal agency for disability in Singapore.



This is the fourth consecutive year that the NDP 2023 Exco has worked with SG Enable to exhibit artwork by people with disabilities on NDP collaterals.

The four artworks comprise 140 art pieces drawn by 21 people with disabilities from different social service agencies and special education schools, and four SG Enable student volunteers from Institutes of Higher Learning.

The designs were seen by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat who greeted and thanked artists at the Enabling Village's UOB Ability Hub in Redhill on Thursday.