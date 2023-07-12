NDP 2023: Singaporeans, PRs can apply for e-tickets to heartland celebrations from Jul 15

SINGAPORE: From Saturday (Jul 15), Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) can apply for e-tickets to the National Day Parade 2023 heartland celebrations that will take place over the weekend of Aug 5 and Aug 6.

This year's GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals will feature live stage performances, sports try-outs, as well as experiential activities such as archery, Nerf and Zorb ball.

They will be held at Our Tampines Hub, as well as the ActiveSG sports centres in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

The festivals will take place from 4pm to 9pm on Aug 5 and Aug 6, except Our Tampines Hub, where the event will be held only on Aug 6.

From Jul 15 at noon, Singaporeans and PRs will be able to apply for e-tickets on this website or collect physical tickets for redemption from selected SAFRA clubs.

Applicants can choose to apply for two or four tickets to any of the five sites.

Each applicant will only be able to submit one application, with subsequent submissions deemed invalid.