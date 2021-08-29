NDR 2021: More foreign investments among requirements for Singapore to sustain longer-term growth, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore must preserve its business hub status, attract more foreign investments, and continue to develop local companies and entrepreneurs in order to sustain growth in the long run, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 29).

In his National Day Rally speech in English, Mr Lee said Singapore has survived its worst economic crisis since independence by drawing on “every available resource to support workers and companies and emerge stronger”.

The local economy shrank 5.4 per cent last year due to COVID-19, but has since been on the mend with gross domestic product expanding 7.7 per cent year-on-year for the first six months of 2021.

It is time to change gears now with the pandemic under control, and it must “refocus on the future”.

“It is no longer about drawing down reserves to keep ourselves on life support. It is about generating new growth, new jobs and prosperity for the future,” said Mr Lee.

He noted that the global economy is picking up, with Singapore’s major markets like the United States and China growing strongly, as well as Europe seeing a recovery.

That is why the Ministry of Trade and Industry has raised the country’s growth forecast for 2021 to a range of 6 to 7 per cent, compared with the previous projection of 4 to 6 per cent.

Moving forward, Singapore will need to focus on three things in order to sustain longer-term growth.

PRESERVING BUSINESS HUB STATUS

First, Singapore’s status as a business hub must be preserved.

Mr Lee noted that many multinational corporations (MNCs) use Singapore as their regional base, with both local and foreign employees flying in and out of Singapore to visit operations in other countries.

The same applies to local businessmen, he added.

“If our borders stay closed for too long, MNCs will find us less useful. Singaporean businesses will also suffer and our economy will be permanently damaged,” said the Prime Minister.

“So it is important for us to open up soon and allow more people to travel in and out of Singapore in a safe way.”