NDR 2022: Develop Singaporeans while attracting foreigners to build 'world-class talent pool', says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore must build up a "world-class talent pool" by developing its own workforce while continuing to attract talent from abroad, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 21).

More needs to be done on the latter, especially in rising sectors, and new initiatives will soon be announced, he said.

In his National Day Rally speech, Mr Lee said: “We do our utmost to develop our own talent and enable every Singaporean to reach their fullest potential. But when it comes to top talent, we can never have enough.

“This is an age where talent makes all the difference to a nation’s success.”

Singapore has to focus on attracting and retaining talent, in the same way as it focuses on attracting and retaining investments, the Prime Minister said, adding that countries such as Germany and the UK are also courting top international talents.

“In this global contest for talent, Singapore cannot afford to be creamed off or left behind.”

Mr Lee acknowledged concerns among Singaporeans about “the impact of large numbers of non-residents living and working here” and said the Government is following up to ease these concerns.

But he also said that while Singapore manages its overall population of foreign professionals, it must not stop seeking out top talent.