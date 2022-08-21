NDR 2022: Government ready to do more if cost of living rises further, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The Government is ready to do more if the situation of rising costs worsens, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 21).

Speaking at the National Day Rally, Mr Lee acknowledged that the cost of living is something that is at the “top of everyone’s minds”.

Even before the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation was already becoming a problem, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted supply chains and prompted developed countries to roll out huge spending packages. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February worsened the situation by disrupting supplies of oil, gas and grain, pushing up global prices.

The Prime Minister said the Government is “doing everything necessary” to support Singaporeans, especially middle- and lower-income families.

This includes cash payouts, rebates under the GST Voucher-U Save scheme and for service and conservancy charges, Community Development Council vouchers and MediSave top-ups.

All these mean that a middle-income family with two young children and living in a four-room Housing Board flat can expect an additional S$2,200 in support this financial year. A lower-income family living in a three-room HDB flat can expect more support of about S$3,700.

“This will not cover fully every cost increase, but it will help lighten some of the burden on Singaporean households,” Mr Lee said. “And if the situation worsens, we stand ready to do more.”

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has also tightened monetary policy four times since October last year, allowing the Singapore currency to strengthen.

A stronger Singapore dollar makes travelling overseas more affordable and imported goods cheaper. But there is “a limit” to this approach, cautioned Mr Lee, noting how a stronger currency also makes the country’s exports more expensive and less competitive against other countries.

“So we have to be very careful not to overdo things,” he said.