From reduced mask requirements to the repeal of 377A: 7 key takeaways from NDR 2022

3. Section 377A will be repealed, while the definition of marriage will be enshrined in the Constitution

Addressing an issue that has been in the spotlight in recent months, Mr Lee announced that Section 377A of the Penal Code will be repealed. The controversial law criminalises sex between men in Singapore.

At the same time, the Government will also amend the Constitution to include the legal definition of marriage, so that the matter cannot be challenged in court.

While describing Singapore as “by and large … a traditional society with conservative values”, Mr Lee noted that “like every human society, we also have gay people in our midst”.

“They are our fellow Singaporeans. They are our colleagues, our friends, our family members. They too want to live their own lives, participate in our community and contribute fully to Singapore,” the Prime Minister said.

“And we need to find the right way to reconcile and accommodate both the traditional mores of our society, and the aspiration of gay Singaporeans to be respected and accepted.”

Even among those who want to retain 377A, most do not want to see it being actively enforced and criminal penalties applied, Mr Lee noted.

The Prime Minister said that the repeal of 377A is “the right thing to do and something that most Singaporeans will now accept”.

Acknowledging that most Singaporeans “do not want the repeal to trigger a drastic shift in our societal norms”, and that such concerns are felt by both religious and non-religious people, Mr Lee said the Government “will maintain our current family-oriented approach".

“Hence even as we repeal 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage,” he said, adding that under the law, only marriages between a man and a woman are recognised in Singapore.

To prevent the definition of marriage from being challenged in court on constitutional grounds, it will be protected through a constitutional amendment.

“For some, (the repeal of 377A) will be too modest a step. For others, it will be a step taken only with great reluctance, even regret. But in a society where diverse groups have strongly held opposing views, everyone has to accept that no group can have things all their way,” he said.

He called on all sides to exercise restraint “because that is the only way we can move forward as one nation together”.

There will be a full debate on the matter when legislation is brought to Parliament, Mr Lee said in conclusion.

