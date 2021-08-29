NDR 2021: PM Lee says ‘entirely baseless’ to claim that ‘Chinese privilege’ exists in Singapore

SINGAPORE: It is “entirely baseless” to claim that there is “Chinese privilege” in Singapore, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 29), noting that Singapore treats “all races equally, with no special privileges”.

But he said that racial harmony may be taken for granted following decades of peace, with some Chinese Singaporeans being unaware of how ethnic minorities feel.

Mr Lee, who was delivering his Mandarin speech at the National Day Rally, raised two areas where ethnic minorities continue to face difficulties in – renting a home and finding a job.

These issues “involve the common space that all races share and directly affect race relations”, he said, according to a provided translation in English.

Such preferences by some home owners and employers could build up to become prejudice and if left unaddressed, would gradually deepen the fissures in Singapore’s society.

“Therefore, all of us must uphold the principle of racial equality to build a more inclusive society,” the Prime Minister said.

“WE TREAT ALL RACES EQUALLY”

Mr Lee said a few race-related incidents have generated much discussion and debate over the past few months.

Such incidents have occurred sometimes in the past but did not attract as much attention, he said. Now with social media, they can be easily played up and blown out of proportion, affecting relations between races.

Fortunately, most Singaporeans understand the importance of racial harmony, said Mr Lee, noting that many people of all races have spoken up against racism and rejected racial discrimination.

Singapore’s founding leaders stood firm on the over-arching policy of racial equality in the early years of nationhood. The Pioneer and Merdeka generations, who lived through the country’s turbulent times, also greatly supported Singapore’s multiracial policies, he added.

“The Government was impartial when drafting our laws and administrative measures, and did not favour any race. This fundamental founding policy was supported by the Chinese community and became the bedrock of our multiracial harmony,” Mr Lee said.

Chinese Singaporeans “made some concessions for the greater good”, for instance by adopting English as Singapore’s lingua franca to put ethnic minorities more at ease.

“The use of English put those who spoke only Mandarin and dialects in a disadvantageous position. Therefore, it is entirely baseless to claim that there is ‘Chinese privilege’ in Singapore,” Mr Lee said.

“We treat all races equally, with no special privileges. Few countries have made this their policy, and even fewer have actually managed to make it a reality.”

What the country has seen after 56 years is “testament” that this fundamental national policy has benefited all races, including the Chinese, added the Prime Minister.

“It brought about racial harmony and social stability, which has enabled us to live peacefully. It has also helped to strengthen our relations with our neighbouring countries, and built trust,” he said.