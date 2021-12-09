Singapore's Naval Diving Unit marks its 50th anniversary, restructures formation to strengthen response to threats
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) elite combat diving unit has restructured its formation to strengthen its response to increasingly complex and unconventional threats, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Dec 9).
The restructured Naval Diving Unit (NDU), which comprises six units, will be responsible for developing capabilities in areas such as underwater security, underwater explosive ordnance disposal and maritime counter-terrorism operations.
Key skills such as end-to-end ship boarding capabilities will also be centralised under the NDU to support special operations in the maritime domain.
The restructuring of the NDU comes as the unit marked its 50th anniversary with a parade at Sembawang Camp on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said technology and expertise are essential to expand the unit’s repertoire and skills, as with the rest of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF),
He highlighted the NDU’s use of remote operating vehicles to search and locate underwater explosive threats, as well as a new fleet of combatant craft that is equipped with advanced remote-controlled weapons systems and communication equipment.
“As the range of security challenges expand to include Grey Zone threats, NDU has done well to adapt by deploying non-lethal weapon systems such as TASERs, batons, and pepper spray to minimise collateral damage,” he added.
In his speech, Dr Ng commended the professionalism of the NDU and thanked servicemen for their contributions.
“The Special Forces, or NDU equivalents in militaries around the world, form an elite group, often tasked to accomplish difficult missions which can even change the course of history,” he said.
“Special Forces troops undertake these missions knowing and accepting the high risks, and understanding that they bear a heavy responsibility to succeed, even as they are prepared to lay their lives down for their country.”
“Appropriately, these Special Forces are likened to the tip of the spear, a sharp and hardened tip that can penetrate deep into the enemy,” he added.
The unit has been involved in key operations, including the SilkAir Flight MI185 crash in 1997 and the Sentosa Cable Car Incident in 1983, when an oil rig struck the aerial ropeway, causing two cable cars to plunge into the water.
More recently, the NDU was also deployed from 2009 to 2018 as part of the RSN’s international counter-piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden, a strategic waterway for commerce.
“In every mission, NDU soldiers display the highest standards of professionalism and commitment,” said Dr Ng.
NEW COMBATANT CRAFT
Meanwhile, the NDU is also operationalising a new combatant craft, as part of its capability development for the conduct of Maritime Security (MARSEC) operations.
Developed in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), the 26m-long Combatant Craft Large is designed to be highly manoeuvrable and to achieve high speeds of more than 35 knots.
This allows the craft to operate in congested environments and reach the target location quickly, said MINDEF.
The craft is also equipped with the latest electro-optics sensors so that it can operate in the day and at night.
Fitted with a comprehensive communication suite, the craft will be able to facilitate seamless information exchange and coordination with RSN ships and shore headquarters, allowing for quick and effective responses during operations.