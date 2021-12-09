Singapore's Naval Diving Unit marks its 50th anniversary, restructures formation to strengthen response to threats

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) elite combat diving unit has restructured its formation to strengthen its response to increasingly complex and unconventional threats, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Dec 9).



The restructured Naval Diving Unit (NDU), which comprises six units, will be responsible for developing capabilities in areas such as underwater security, underwater explosive ordnance disposal and maritime counter-terrorism operations.



Key skills such as end-to-end ship boarding capabilities will also be centralised under the NDU to support special operations in the maritime domain.



The restructuring of the NDU comes as the unit marked its 50th anniversary with a parade at Sembawang Camp on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said technology and expertise are essential to expand the unit’s repertoire and skills, as with the rest of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF),



He highlighted the NDU’s use of remote operating vehicles to search and locate underwater explosive threats, as well as a new fleet of combatant craft that is equipped with advanced remote-controlled weapons systems and communication equipment.



“As the range of security challenges expand to include Grey Zone threats, NDU has done well to adapt by deploying non-lethal weapon systems such as TASERs, batons, and pepper spray to minimise collateral damage,” he added.



In his speech, Dr Ng commended the professionalism of the NDU and thanked servicemen for their contributions.



“The Special Forces, or NDU equivalents in militaries around the world, form an elite group, often tasked to accomplish difficult missions which can even change the course of history,” he said.

“Special Forces troops undertake these missions knowing and accepting the high risks, and understanding that they bear a heavy responsibility to succeed, even as they are prepared to lay their lives down for their country.”



“Appropriately, these Special Forces are likened to the tip of the spear, a sharp and hardened tip that can penetrate deep into the enemy,” he added.