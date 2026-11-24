SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Nov 24) urged members of the public to use Return Right machines responsibly, after videos of alleged misuse circulated online.

In response to CNA queries, an NEA spokesperson said that the agency takes a serious view of any deliberate misuse of Return Right machines under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS).

“We have reminded BCRS Ltd to take appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of the scheme and address any deliberate misuse,” the spokesperson said, adding that NEA will continue to work with the operator to review and strengthen safeguards where necessary.

“We urge the public to use the Return Right machines responsibly.”

NEA's statement comes after videos circulating online showed an individual allegedly misusing the machines by depositing ineligible containers after scanning an eligible container bearing the 10-cent deposit mark.

Responding to CNA queries, a BCRS Ltd spokesperson said that the company prioritises the reliability and fairness of the system’s functions.

“As the scheme operator, our priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone.

“This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with our operating licence.”

The spokesperson said that deliberate manipulation of the machines or fraudulent claims are taken seriously as “it undermines the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return right”.

BCRS Ltd will continue to work with the Return Network Operators to strengthen safeguards across the return network to protect the integrity of the scheme, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that all Return Right machines are equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and fraud detection technology.

The operator also regularly monitors data across the return network to detect anomalous transaction patterns, and any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

“We appreciate the community's vigilance and urge members of the public to report suspected misuse of Return Right machines directly to BCRS Ltd.

“Please continue using the machines as intended to support our national recycling effort.”

BCRS Ltd had previously said that, following the incident, it had worked with its Return Network Operators to calibrate the machines to address the issue.