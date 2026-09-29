Over 2,000 smaller retailers apply for more time to clear non-BCRS drinks stock
About 85 per cent of the more than 1,600 applications processed so far have been approved.
SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Sep 29) that it has received more than 2,000 applications from smaller retailers seeking more time to clear their remaining stock of non-Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS)-labelled beverages.
About 85 per cent of the more than 1,600 applications processed so far have been approved, with successful applicants given until Oct 31 to clear their remaining non-BCRS-labelled beverages.
The agency announced earlier this month that eligible smaller retailers and non-profit organisations could apply for a one-month grace period beyond the Sep 30 deadline.
This followed industry feedback that some smaller retailers needed more time to clear their remaining stock despite "genuine efforts and plans" to do so during the six-month transition period.
"NEA is expediting the processing of the remaining applications, which are mainly those which were recently submitted," it said in a media release.
It added that the applications were mainly from smaller retailers such as provision shops, neighbourhood convenience stores, and standalone food shops.
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In assessing the applications, factors considered include the nature of the business, the number of outlets owned by the company, the applicants’ existing stocks of non-BCRS-labelled products, their ability to clear the existing stocks by Sep 30 and their efforts and plans to deplete the existing stocks, said NEA.
Smaller retailers who have been granted the grace period have been reminded not to bring in any more new stock that is not BCRS-labelled, and to clearly indicate to customers the non-BCRS-labelled stock, which is not subject to the 10-cent deposit, it added.
Applicants that are not granted the grace period are to clear all remaining non-BCRS-labelled stock by Sep 30.
Non-profit organisations granted the grace period may continue to receive and distribute donated non-BCRS-labelled beverage stock to their beneficiaries until Oct 31.
Non-profit organisations who have been granted the grace period are not to sell the non-BCRS-labelled beverages, NEA said.
A list of non-profit organisations that have been given the grace period can be found on NEA's website.
"As the BCRS will enter full implementation on Oct 1, all retailers should stop taking in new supplies of non-BCRS-labelled beverages," NEA said.
From Thursday, only BCRS-labelled beverage products are allowed to be supplied, sold, or distributed in Singapore, with the exception of those granted the grace period.