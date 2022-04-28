NEA calls for 'urgent action' as dengue cases surpass 6,000 in under 4 months, more than in whole of 2021

SINGAPORE: More than 6,000 cases of dengue have been reported so far this year, surpassing the 5,258 cases reported for the whole of last year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Apr 28).

In a media release, the NEA said the number of weekly reported dengue cases has continued to rise sharply, hitting 941 cases for the week ending Apr 23 - an increase of 28 per cent, or 208 cases, from the previous week's 733 cases.

This is even before Singapore reaches the traditional peak dengue season from June to October, the agency noted.

It called on premises owners and occupiers to take "urgent action" to carry out mosquito prevention and control measures and break the cycle of dengue transmission as quickly as possible.

As of Tuesday, 193 active dengue clusters had been reported, with most mosquito breeding continuing to be found in homes, said NEA.

"The number of Aedes mosquito breeding detected has also increased and almost doubled at all premises types, from around 1,300 to 2,400 from February to March 2022," it added.

"This has led to an increase in adult Aedes mosquito vectors present in our neighbourhoods, which can transmit dengue."