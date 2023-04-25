Risk of dengue transmission remains high with more than 100 cases weekly; production of Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes automated

SINGAPORE: The number of weekly dengue cases in Singapore has remained above 100 since the start of the year, with more than 2,700 cases reported as of Monday (Apr 24).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday that there are currently 28 active dengue clusters, down from 39 clusters reported last month, but the risk of transmission "remains high".

"A contributing factor to the relatively high weekly baseline at the start of 2023 is the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community," NEA said in its new release.

Another reason is the continued prevalence of the previously less common dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3), which has been detected in large dengue clusters across the island.

"Community exposure, and hence immunity, to DENV-3 is low, despite this serotype being the main driver of last year’s dengue outbreak," NEA said.

If left unchecked, the presence of key drivers for dengue transmission may lead to another dengue outbreak this year, it added.

Higher dengue transmission is usually seen in the warmer months from May to October due to the accelerated development of the Aedes mosquito vector and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes.

"As a rise in the number of dengue cases in the coming months cannot be ruled out, it is critical that all residents and stakeholders remain vigilant and take regular action to suppress the Aedes mosquito population and break disease transmission," NEA said.

ENFORCEMENT ACTION

About 92 per cent of dengue clusters, or 344 out of 371, have been closed since the start of this year, according to NEA.

In 2022, the agency conducted about 914,000 mosquito inspections islandwide and uncovered about 23,800 mosquito breeding habitats.

"At dengue cluster areas, about 66 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding detected were in homes, 26 per cent in public areas, and 3 per cent at construction sites," NEA said.

The agency also took 13,000 enforcement actions against owners of premises for mosquito breeding, with about 900 fines and 129 stop-work orders issued to construction sites. Eighty-eight contractors were also charged in court for repeat offences.