76 people caught breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action has been taken against 76 people for breaching COVID-19 measures at various hawker centres over the last week, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Nov 3).

Offences include gathering in groups of more than two, failing to maintain a safe distance of 1m and not wearing masks.

Twenty unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people were found dining at hawker centres during selective checks between Oct 27 and Nov 2, said NEA in a media release. It added that their particulars were taken down.

Vaccination-differentiated measures have been in place at hawker centres since Oct 13. Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to dine in. Unvaccinated customers can still take away food.

Those who flout vaccination-differentiated measures will be given a written warning for the first offence, while second-time offenders face a fine of S$300.

“Those with subsequent offences may face composition or court fines,” said NEA.

It added that diners who refuse to show safe distancing enforcement officers their vaccination status on the TraceTogether app or provide their token to be scanned will have their particulars taken down.

NEA has been stepping up checks at hawker centres over the past weeks.

In its media release, the agency did not specify what enforcement action was taken against the 76 people caught for breaching COVID-19 measures in its latest round of checks from Oct 25 to 31.

CNA has sought more information from NEA.

The agency reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to safe management measures and vaccination-differentiated measures.

Masks should be worn - covering the nose and mouth fully - when diners are not eating or drinking.

“We seek everyone’s cooperation in the transition towards a COVID-19 resilient nation," said NEA.