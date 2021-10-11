84 people caught breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres during weekend checks: NEA

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action has been taken against 84 people for breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres over the weekend, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Oct 11).

They were found gathering in groups of more than two, failing to keep to a 1m safe distance, not wearing masks or having them pulled down, said the agency.

The checks, conducted from Oct 8 to 10, covered places like Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, as well as Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre.

These hawker centres were also named in NEA’s press release last week as places where groups tend to linger and fail to observe safe management measures.

“While the situation has improved at these centres, we still observe occasional non-compliance of SMMs (safe management measures) and will continue to follow up,” said NEA on Monday.