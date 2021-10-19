92 people caught breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres during 'stepped-up' enforcement action: NEA

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action was taken against 92 people for breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres over three days last week, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Oct 19).

They were found gathering in groups of more than two, failing to keep to a 1m safe distance and not wearing masks, said the agency.

The checks, conducted from Oct 15 to 17, included Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market & Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre.

The checks were part of "stepped-up enforcement action for breaches of safe management measures at hawker centres", said NEA.

NEA said that surveillance cameras have been set up at selected centres to complement the physical monitoring of compliance with safe management measures.

The agency also sought the public's support in working with safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers.

"The authorities take a serious view of those who verbally or physically abuse public officers and will press charges in court where warranted," NEA said.