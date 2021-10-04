More than 180 people caught over 3 days for breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres

SINGAPORE: Enforcement action has been taken against 188 people over three days for breaching COVID-19 measures at hawker centres, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Oct 4).

The agency said it conducted enforcement operations at multiple hawker centres from Oct 1 to 3, with the support of the Singapore Police Force.

It was the first weekend after the latest round of restrictions kicked in, allowing only two people in a group to dine in.

NEA said the offences uncovered included gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of 1m, not wearing masks or having them pulled down, as well as consuming alcohol past 10.30pm.

Enforcement officers visited hawker centres such as Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre and Tekka Centre.

"Agencies have received feedback on these centres where groups tend to linger and fail to observe safe management measures," said NEA.

Those who flout safe distancing measures face a fine of S$300 for the first offence. Repeat offenders face a fine of S$1,000 or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

Since August this year, almost 500 fines have been issued to people who breached safe management measures, said NEA.

"We seek the public’s support to work with safe-distancing ambassadors and the enforcement officers who are tasked with ensuring that safe management measures are complied with for everyone’s safety," said the agency.