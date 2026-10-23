NEA issues notices to 10 Singapore-based firms for first time under haze law

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Oct 23) issued notices to 10 Singapore-based firms to seek documents and information, the first time the agency has done so since the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) went into effect.

These 10 Singapore-registered companies are in the palm oil or forestry business and own land concessions in Indonesia or have related companies with such land concessions, NEA said. The agency is also seeking more information from the 10 Indonesian firms that were issued notices in the past week.

The Singapore-registered companies issued notices on Friday are:

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Company Asia Pulp & Paper Company (China) Bumitama Agri Golden Agri International First Resources Indofood Agri Resources Kencana Agri TSH Global Plantation TSH Oversea Wilmar International

These firms are required to furnish information about their linkages with associated companies in Singapore and Indonesia, the locations of land concessions owned by them, as well as fire preventive measures and any firefighting efforts taken during the dry season.



CNA has reached out to the 10 companies for comment.

Previously, NEA had only issued notices to companies that were not listed on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's BizFile portal.

Last Friday, NEA said it would issue preventive measure notices to seven companies in Indonesia responsible for fires causing the haze in Singapore. It added that it would issue notices to three more companies on Monday.