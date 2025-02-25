Large crowds expected at columbaria, Choa Chu Kang cemetery during peak visiting days in March and April
Visitors are encouraged to use free shuttle buses or public transport to get to the Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria.
SINGAPORE: Large crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium during peak periods in March and April, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Feb 25).
Crowds are expected on 13 peak days, comprising Hari Raya Puasa on Mar 31, the Qing Ming festival on Apr 4, Good Friday on Apr 18 and the 10 Saturdays and Sundays between Mar 22 and Apr 20.
In a statement, NEA advised the public to consider visiting the facilities outside the peak days.
To better manage the crowds, NEA said that the columbaria will be open 24 hours from Mar 22 to Apr 20.
Only next-of-kin with inland ash scattering permits will be allowed entry to the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery during the 13 peak days. This is to "accord privacy" to those who have applied for the ash scattering on those days, NEA said.
The Garden of Peace will only be opened to the public on weekdays during the designated period.
DRIVING, PARKING ARRANGEMENTS
NEA encouraged visitors to the Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria to use the free shuttle bus services, available on peak days throughout the period.
The shuttle bus to Choa Chu Kang columbarium will depart from Yew Tee MRT station, while the pickup point for Mandai columbarium is Khatib station.
Alternatively, visitors are also advised to use public transport to get to the Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria, NEA said.
Those who plan to drive and park in the Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria must book an appointment online.
At Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, e-bookings are required for visits between 6am and 4pm on Hari Raya Puasa, Qing Ming, Good Friday and the 10 Saturdays and Sundays between Mar 22 and Apr 20.
For Mandai Columbarium, this applies to all visits between 6am and 6pm from Mar 22 to Apr 20.
Appointment slots in two-hour intervals will be available for online booking from 10am on Mar 10.
Visitors are required to show proof of their successful bookings before they can park at the premises, said NEA.
"As appointment slots are limited, visitors should make their bookings in advance."
Online bookings are not required for vehicles entering the Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria outside the indicated dates and times, nor for visitors taking public transport or those who are only dropping off passengers.
Real-time information on the traffic conditions at the columbaria will be available online during the period.
All occupied niches in Choa Chu Kang Columbarium can be accessed, NEA said. Amid ongoing works at the columbarium, the agency also reminded visitors to keep out of the hoarded areas.