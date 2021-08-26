BTO contractors with financial woes linked to other projects; NEA, LTA looking at minimising impact

SINGAPORE: The contractors that pulled out of five Build-to-Order (BTO) housing projects due to financial difficulties were involved in several other government projects, including a new crematorium complex at Mandai and a bus depot in Woodlands.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it expects a delay in the completion date of the crematorium complex.

Both NEA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told CNA on Thursday (Aug 26) that they are looking at how to minimise the impact on their projects that involve contractors Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction.

It was announced earlier on Thursday that the two contractors are unable to continue work on five BTO projects even with government assistance.

The two companies had informed the Housing and Development Board (HDB) last week about its financial woes. All work at the five sites has been suspended since Aug 20 and HDB said it is working with Greatearth to bring in new contractors for the remaining works.

This means further delays are likely at the affected BTO projects, whose completion dates were already pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.