Singapore

Ex-NEA officer charged with taking bribes to be lenient in dormitory inspections
Singapore

File photo of the State Courts in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
07 Mar 2023 01:13PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 01:13PM)
SINGAPORE: A former vector control officer with the National Environment Agency (NEA) was charged in court on Tuesday (Mar 7) for obtaining or trying to obtain bribes in exchange for showing leniency during inspections at worker dormitories.

Mohamad Shahril Selasa, 32, was handed 19 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for corruptly obtaining gratification or attempting to do so.

At the time of the alleged offences, he was a vector control officer. Vectors refer to organisms such as mosquitoes, rats and cockroaches that transmit diseases.

Between Nov 7, 2021 and Dec 17, 2021, Shahril allegedly approached more than 10 people for loans in exchange for being lenient during vector control inspections at dormitories.

Those he approached included site supervisors, assistant managers, construction workers and human resource officers of dorms in areas like Sungei Kadut, Kranji Road, Senoko Way and Woodlands Industrial Park.

Shahril is accused of asking for sums ranging from S$7 to S$70.

According to charge sheets, he successfully obtained S$293 in bribes and had attempted to seek another S$241.

In response to CNA's queries, NEA said it was aware of its former employee's charges.

A spokesperson said Shahril had been on a one-year contract term with NEA, which expired on Apr 1, 2022.

"NEA does not condone any acts by its officers that violate Singapore’s laws and adopts a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of corrupt behaviour," said the spokesperson, adding that the agency has been cooperating fully with investigations and will continue to do so for court proceedings.

If convicted of soliciting bribes, Shahril can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.

Source: CNA/ll(jo)

