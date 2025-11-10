NEA burial operations officer charged with allegedly taking about S$21,000 in bribes

SINGAPORE: An employee of the National Environment Agency (NEA) was charged with corruption on Monday (Nov 10) for allegedly taking bribes from people linked to companies providing funeral or cemetery-related work.

Abdul Salam Jahabar Sadiq, a 47-year-old Indian national and Singapore permanent resident, was a verification officer in NEA's burial operations section.

Between 2022 and 2023, he allegedly obtained bribes in the form of loans totalling about S$21,000 (US$16,000) from 10 individuals whose companies provide funeral-related services or cemetery-related works.

"The bribes were an inducement to refrain from reporting any malpractices committed by the 10 said individuals," the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a media release on Monday.

Salam is accused of taking bribes ranging from S$500 to S$5,000 per loan.

He faces 10 charges, of which two are amalgamated.

An offence under Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act carries a fine of up to S$100,000 and a maximum jail term of five years.

Salam has been suspended since his arrest by CPIB. NEA said it will start internal disciplinary proceedings after the court case concludes.

"In addition, follow-up action will also be taken against any parties found to have engaged in malpractice at NEA-managed facilities," the agency said.

"The National Environment Agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. We expect all officers to fully comply with the relevant laws and uphold the code of conduct for public officers.

"Stern disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance."