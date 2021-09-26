Engineering manager dies of his injuries 3 days after blast in switchgear room at Tuas incineration plant

SINGAPORE: A National Environment Agency (NEA) officer died of his injuries on Sunday (Sep 26) morning after a blast in an electrical switchgear room at Tuas incineration plant on Thursday.

The officer, an executive engineering manager, was in the switchgear room with two others when the blast happened.

He is the second officer to die after the blast. The first officer, a 65-year-old senior engineering manager, was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

"The third officer, our engineering manager, continues to be given medical care in the hospital’s intensive care unit," said NEA, which operates the incineration plant.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the plant at about 3.15pm on Thursday. SCDF said then that the fire involved a chimney fan switch in the switchgear room. About 80 people had self-evacuated from the premises.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Thursday that all three officers are Singaporeans."The explosion was contained within the electrical room and did not spread to the rest of the premises," she added.