SINGAPORE: Town councils can now request up to three surveillance camera deployments a month to tackle high-rise littering, up from two under a pilot scheme, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Nov 19).

The expansion follows what NEA described as “encouraging results” from a six-month pilot launched in October 2025.

The trial recorded a catch rate of 34 per cent, compared with 26 per cent for the agency's camera deployments islandwide over the same period.

NEA previously said all 19 town councils participated in the pilot, with 73 camera deployments carried out between October 2025 and April 2026.

Under the partnership, town councils identify locations based on ground observations and estate-level intelligence, with NEA deploying the cameras and investigating detected offences.

"This allows for more targeted and timely intervention at high-rise littering hotspots," the agency said.

At Telok Blangah Drive, a surveillance camera deployed at a location identified by Tanjong Pagar Town Council captured a high-rise littering offence, allowing NEA to identify the source unit.

Following investigations, the offender was prosecuted and convicted on Oct 20 and fined S$700 (US$540).

High-rise littering feedback cases have averaged about 28,600 cases a year since 2023, NEA said in September.

In 2025, the agency carried out about 2,200 camera deployments and took about 500 enforcement actions for high-rise littering offences.

GROUND LITTERING

Separately, NEA issued about 2,300 fines for ground littering offences in the third quarter of the year.

The number of fines was unchanged from the second quarter but down from about 3,100 in the first quarter.

The agency conducted 114 enforcement blitzes at cleanliness hotspots and issued about 90 Corrective Work Orders (CWOs).

At Kranji MRT station, litter counts fell by 90 per cent between July and September following targeted enforcement, surveillance and ground engagement under the Cleaner Neighbourhood initiative.

Cleanliness hotspots are identified using litter counts, public feedback and observations on the ground.