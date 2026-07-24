Public invited to give feedback at dialogue sessions as part of Zero Waste Masterplan review

SINGAPORE: Members of the public are invited to contribute their ideas through two public dialogue sessions this year to encourage less waste and more reuse, as part of an ongoing review of Singapore's Zero Waste Masterplan.

Speaking at the launch of the National Environment Agency's (NEA) annual Say YES to Waste Less campaign on Friday (Jul 24), Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said the World Café Dialogue on Reduce and Reuse will touch on "the waste that we produce, the impact that it's having, and how we have programmes and efforts to reduce that waste".

The sessions will be held on Aug 29 and Sep 5.

"We're also looking for input from members of the public on the kind of waste reduction strategies they would like to see and they would like to participate in," he added.

The dialogues "are going to be part of the start of the process where we review our Zero Waste Masterplan".

Those keen on participating can register their interest via an online form by Aug 14.

The master plan review, announced in June this year, will take stock of Singapore's progress since it was launched in 2019 and identify new ways to accelerate the country's shift towards a circular economy.

The review comes amid a decline in overall recycling rates and is expected to be completed in 2027.