Nearly 600,000 TraceTogether tokens collected in return exercise

SINGAPORE: Nearly 600,000 TraceTogether tokens have been collected in a return exercise that ended on Sunday (Mar 12), Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on Monday.

In an update on the LinkedIn platform, Mrs Teo said the collected tokens would “come in handy if digital contact tracing is needed in the future”.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said at the start of 2021 that more than 2.6 million tokens had been collected then.

Last month, the Government said members of the public could uninstall the contact tracing TraceTogether app from their mobile phones and return their tokens to community clubs and centres.

SNDGO said returned tokens would be sent for “refurbishment and recycling”.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said at the time that it would be useful to keep both TraceTogether and the digital check-in system SafeEntry "ready for reactivation", should a new, more dangerous viral variant of concern break out.