Nearly S$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components seized, three men arrested
Assorted e-vaporisers and pods uncovered at a residential unit in Upper Bukit Timah on Feb 16, 2022. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

Yasmin Begum
21 Feb 2022 12:21PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:21PM)
SINGAPORE: Drugs and nearly S$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components have been seized during a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) at Upper Bukit Timah. 

Three Singaporean men in their 30s have also been arrested for suspected drug offences, said CNB and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint press release on Monday (Feb 21). 

The raid took place on Feb 16.

After two of the men were arrested in the vicinity of Upper Bukit Timah, they were escorted to a residential unit in the same area where the third suspect was arrested.

A total of 2g of Ice, 18 ecstasy tablets and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit, said CNB and HSA.

Officers also found large quantities of e-vaporisers and related components.

"A total of 1,461 assorted e-vaporisers, 94,572 assorted pods (e-vaporiser components) and 78,091 HeatSticks (heat-not-burn tobacco) were seized by HSA," said the authorities.

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing, they added.

The import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products are prohibited in Singapore.

"These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda, e-vaporisers and their components," CNB and HSA said.  

Those convicted may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both for the first offence. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to one year or both.

The purchase, use and possession of such products is also an offence, said HSA.

Offenders may be fined up to S$2,000. All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated. 

Source: CNA/yb(gs)

