GE2025: Red Dot United to field secretary-general and chairman in Nee Soon GRC

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) has unveiled its slate of potential candidates for Nee Soon GRC in the upcoming General Election, including its secretary-general Ravi Philemon and chairman David Foo.

RDU made the announcement on Sunday (Apr 20) at Block 701C in Yishun Avenue 5, which is within Nee Soon GRC.

Both men are not new to the scene, having contested in previous elections.

Dr Foo, 60, a research chemist, was among a team fielded in Jurong GRC in 2015 under the banner of the now-defunct Singaporeans First political party.

Mr Philemon, 56, was a Singapore People's Party (SPP) candidate for Hong Kah North SMC in 2015 and contested Jurong GRC in 2020 under RDU. He is the managing partner of a media company focusing on health and wellness.

First-timers Mr Pang Heng Chuan, Ms Sharon Lin and Dr Syed Alwi Ahmad – who were previously named as the party’s team leads for the GRC – make up the rest of the five-member team.

RDU will face a People’s Action Party (PAP) slate likely led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, alongside four new candidates.

At an event on Saturday, Mr Shanmugam introduced Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Ms Goh Hanyan, Mr Jackson Lam and Ms Lee Hui Ying, but did not confirm if they would represent the PAP in Nee Soon.

The PAP is expected to announce its official slate for the constituency on Monday.

In 2020, the PAP’s team comprising Mr Shanmugam, Mr Louis Ng, Ms Carrie Tan, Mr Derrick Goh and Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim won 61.9 per cent of the vote in Nee Soon GRC.

That year, they faced a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team made up of Mr Bradley Bowyer, Mr Muhammad Taufik Supan, Mr S Nallakaruppan, Mr Tay Chye Seng and Ms Kala Manickam, who has since joined RDU.

The electoral boundaries of Nee Soon GRC have not changed since the 2020 election. There are 151,634 registered voters in the constituency, up from 146,902 in the previous contest.

RDU'S NEW FACES

SHARON LIN