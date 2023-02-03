Screening, vaccination and help from men: How doctors believe cases of cervical cancer in women can drop

“That is likely related to non-compliance to cervical cancer screening among Singaporean women,” Dr Lim said, citing a study that showed that only half of the participants were up to date with their cervical cancer screening.

Breaking down numbers specific to Singapore, there is one woman getting a cervical cancer diagnosis every two days, and at least one woman dying of the disease every week, she said.

“This is more common than we would like it to be, which is why we hope to spread the message about screening and vaccination for cervical cancer,” she said.

HOW COMMON IS CERVICAL CANCER?

Cervical cancer is the 10th most common female cancer in Singapore. A large majority of cervical cancer globally – more than 95 per cent – is due to the human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most sexually active women and men will be infected with the virus at some point in their lives, and some may be repeatedly infected. More than 90 per cent of the infected population eventually clear the infection, WHO said.

“HPV is transmitted via skin-to-skin contact, such as during sexual intercourse. It is the persistence of HPV infections which lead to the development of cervical cancer,” said Dr Lim.

She added that most HPV infections clear spontaneously in one to two years among women and transient infections generally do not have long term health repercussions.

She noted that while HPV transmission via sexual activity is most prevalent among the younger age group below 30 years old, most cases of cervical cancer appear in the middle age group due to the manifestations of persistent HPV infections.

GUARDING AGAINST CERVICAL CANCER

Cervical cancer risk can be reduced with a vaccination against HPV, which Dr Lim said could provide up to 90 per cent protection. That coverage should extend to males as well, she said.

"Men who are vaccinated would have the added advantage of preventing the transmission of HPV infection to their partners as well,” Dr Lim said.

Doctors said that some men may be hesitant to get the vaccine because of misconceptions that HPV infections only affect females.