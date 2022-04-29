Panel formed to tackle neighbourhood noise, to submit recommendations by end-2022

SINGAPORE: A panel tackling neighbourhood noise has been convened, meeting for the first time on Friday (Apr 29) with the objective of developing community norms to address the issue of noise disturbance faced by residents here.

The Community Advisory Panel on Neighbourhood Noise aims to "shape positive community norms to mitigate neighbourhood noise disturbances", said the Municipal Services Office (MSO) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a joint press release.

This comes amid a rise in feedback regarding neighbourhood noise since 2020, said MSO and MCCY, noting this could be due to more people spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann first announced plans to convene the panel in March.

Made up of nine representatives from the social, academia and people sectors, the panel is chaired by Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement.

The members have experience in "managing municipal issues, advocating positive social norms, mediating disputes as well as in acoustic engineering", said MSO and MCCY.

They include Professor Gan Woon-Seng, professor of audio engineering at the Nanyang Technological University's School of Electrical Electronic Engineering, Filos Community Services executive director Dr Foo Fung Fong and Ms Lela Kaur, master mediator at the Community Mediation Centre.