Singapore Red Cross commits additional S$170,000 in aid, raises over S$3 million through Nepal floods appeal
The Singapore Red Cross said that the money will go towards providing emergency food supplies and ensuring access to safe potable water in Nepal.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said on Thursday (Sep 3) that it has committed an additional S$170,000 (US$134,000) in humanitarian aid for Nepal, as donations to its Nepal floods appeal crossed the S$3 million mark.
In a statement, SRC said that the additional S$170,000 will go towards supporting the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and partners’ efforts on the ground, including water purification powders, water filters, and emergency food supplies.
This is on top of the SRC’s initial S$50,000 contribution to the response and relief efforts in Nepal.
Of the S$170,000, S$80,000 will go towards providing emergency food supplies, including essential staples like rice and lentils, to 2,500 households. These items will be deployed through the SRC's partners on the ground.
The remaining S$90,000 will help ensure access to safe potable water in Nepal, SRC said, adding that water filtration supplies will be provided to help affected communities.
The items, which include 183 water filters, are scheduled for deployment this weekend. Each water filter is capable of producing more than 200 litres of clean water per hour and can support communities of up to 200 people
“We are grateful for and encouraged by the strong support for our Nepal floods response," said SRC secretary-general and chief executive officer Benjamin William.
"Many donors have made their way to the Red Cross House these past days to personally hand over their donations. This show of solidarity and support will translate into much-needed assistance for communities affected by the floods, helping them through the immediate relief efforts and towards recovery.
"We will honour the public trust by ensuring the contributions are managed transparently and efficiently, ensuring maximum impact," said Mr William.
SRC said that as of Wednesday, the Nepal Red Cross had dispatched 1,520 blankets, 715 mattresses, 1,418 tarpaulins, 392 hygiene kits, 760 dignity kits, 490 buckets, 365 mosquito nets, 80 emergency toilets, 55 first aid boxes, 25 stretchers and 14 tents across affected areas.
This included the distribution of bottled water, ready-to-eat food, essential relief items, as well as meals for 750 displaced people in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
The SRC's Restoring Family Links service, as well as psychological first aid help desks, has also been set up to support affected communities.
"Needs continue to be assessed to ensure assistance responds to priorities identified on the ground," said SRC.
"Funds raised through SRC’s appeal will be channeled through the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement and other humanitarian partners on the ground to support relief and recovery efforts, guided by assessed needs."
AID FROM SINGAPORE
The Singapore government has contributed US$100,000 as seed money to support the SRC's public fundraising appeal for communities affected by the disaster.
SRC's public fundraising appeal is currently active. It will be open until Nov 30.
Singapore has also sent a team of police and forensic officers to Nepal to support disaster relief efforts.
The initial contingent, comprising 17 Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers and two officers from the Health Sciences Authority’s Forensic Medicine Division, left Singapore on Sep 1 and 2.
They will be joined by another 14 officers in the coming days, bringing the contingent to 33, the police said on Thursday.
The catastrophic floods have killed at least 1,252 people in Nepal, with the overall death toll at over 1,270. In China, state media say there are 541 people missing, taking the overall number to 4,757.
Nearly 600 foreigners from over 30 nationalities are also missing, with nine Singaporeans among them.