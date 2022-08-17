Singapore museum says 400-year-old artefact allegedly stolen from Nepal was acquired by the book

SINGAPORE: A nearly 400-year-old religious artefact allegedly stolen from Nepal and tracked down to Singapore recently was acquired in accordance with “established procedures” both local and international, said the museum where the piece is now on display.

On Sunday (Aug 14), an online initiative to recover lost artistic heritage from Nepal announced that a sculpture of a Hindu deity belonging to the Neel Barahi temple - dated 1636 and claimed as stolen in 1999 - had been “located in the collection of the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), Singapore”.

The post by the Lost Arts of Nepal Facebook page was picked up by multiple Nepalese media outlets which referred to the four-sided artefact as an “icon of great archaeological importance”.

An ACM spokesperson on Wednesday told CNA it was aware of the media reports.

“The object in the reports refer to a copper cover of a linga, which was acquired by ACM in 2015 in accordance with the National Heritage Board’s established procedures on acquisition,” he said.

“These procedures include evaluation by ACM’s acquisition committee made up of external experts, as well as rigorous provenance checks carried out at the time of purchase.”

These provenance – or ownership record – checks are also benchmarked against international practices and regularly reviewed, added the spokesperson.

“ACM further notes that the object is not listed in the Art Loss Register,” he said, referring to the world’s largest private database of looted art.

A linga is the phallic and cosmic pillar symbol of the Hindu god Shiva, according to a caption below the Neel Barahi exhibit, which CNA located in ACM’s Ancient Religions gallery on the second floor.