PM Lawrence Wong extends condolences to those affected by Nepal-Tibet flash floods
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close touch with the Nepali and Chinese authorities to offer consular assistance to affected Singaporeans, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended condolences on Thursday (Aug 27) to those affected by deadly flash floods at the border of Nepal and China's Tibet.
More than 1,300 people, including hundreds of foreign tourists, are missing after flash floods and landslides struck the region on Wednesday, killing at least 165 people.
Mr Wong said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation”.
“My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by this tragedy,” he said in a Facebook post.
The prime minister added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) was in close touch with the Nepali and Chinese authorities to offer consular assistance to affected Singaporeans.
The ministry is also in touch with the next of kin of those impacted, he said.
"Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal and China during this difficult time, and with the authorities and emergency personnel working tirelessly on rescue and recovery efforts," said Mr Wong.
"We hope for the safe return of those still missing."
TWO SINGAPOREANS REPORTEDLY MISSING
Global news outlet AFP reported on Thursday that two Singaporeans were among a tour group of 47 people missing in Nepal.
Most of the group were staying in the Rasuwagadhi area hit by a flood, with several travelling into the town, said Sanket Pandey, the managing director of the group’s hiking company Himalayan Glacier.
CNA has contacted MFA and Himalayan Glacier for more information.
In a travel notice posted on Thursday, the ministry advised Singaporeans in Nepal to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant, monitor local news and follow the instructions of local authorities.
“Singaporeans should avoid flood-affected areas (Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan) and stay away from rivers, riverbanks, bridges and low-lying areas,” it added.
MFA also encouraged those travelling to or residing in Nepal to eRegister with the ministry, purchase comprehensive travel insurance and remain in contact with their family, hotels, trekking agencies, guides or local tour operators.
“Singaporeans in Nepal who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office,” it said.
The ministry warned that there might be disruptions to roads, transport, communications and essential services in affected areas.
“Please check local road and weather conditions before undertaking journeys,” it said.