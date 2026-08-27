PM Lawrence Wong extends condolences to those affected by Nepal-Tibet flash floods

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended condolences on Thursday (Aug 27) to those affected by deadly flash floods at the border of Nepal and China's Tibet.

More than 1,300 people, including hundreds of foreign tourists, are missing after flash floods and landslides struck the region on Wednesday, killing at least 165 people.

Mr Wong said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation”.

“My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by this tragedy,” he said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) was in close touch with the Nepali and Chinese authorities to offer consular assistance to affected Singaporeans.

The ministry is also in touch with the next of kin of those impacted, he said.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal and China during this difficult time, and with the authorities and emergency personnel working tirelessly on rescue and recovery efforts," said Mr Wong.

"We hope for the safe return of those still missing."