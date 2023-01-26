Nepal plane crash: Flight recorders to be examined in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is helping Nepalese authorities to retrieve and process the data readout from the flight recorders of Yeti Airlines flight 691, which crashed in Pokhara on Jan 15.

This comes at the request of the investigation authority in Nepal, a ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 26).

The process will be carried out at MOT's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) flight recorder readout facility, which was set up in 2007.

“All investigation-related information, including the progress of investigations and the findings, will be handled by the Nepalese investigation authority,” the spokesman said.

A flight recorder, commonly known as a black box, is an electronic recording device placed in aircraft to aid in the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

It preserves engine sounds, instrumental warnings and other audio recordings during the flight. There is also a cockpit voice recorder that captures and stores audio signals from the microphones and earphones of headsets that pilots use.